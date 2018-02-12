Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife hospitalized after opening envelope with white powder

Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump, was hospitalized on Monday after receiving a letter containing white powder inside, police said.

President Trump‘s daughter-in-law opened the letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. about 10 a.m.

She was taken to the hospital as a precaution. 

Trump Jr. ditched his Secret Service detail for a period of time in September, reportedly because he wanted more privacy. But his detail was apparently reactivated about a week later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 