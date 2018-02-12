84-year-old woman arrested for allegedly shooting at 'noisy' kids

An elderly California woman was arrested Friday night after she allegedly shot a gun toward her neighbor’s children because they were “being noisy.”

Betty Frances Sanders, 84, fired a handgun in the direction of the three children — ages 8 to 10 — as they were riding on their motorcycles at their home in Anderson, Redding Record Searchlight reported.

The family was in the front yard of their property when Sanders and her husband approached the fence separating their two yards, the children’s mother, Angela Rollins, told deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

Sanders allegedly complained about the children being too loud, which escalated into an argument.

The woman then shot her handgun toward the family who were roughly 20 feet away, according to deputies.

No one was injured in the incident.

Sanders was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm and child endangerment, and transported to the Shasta County Jail. Record Searchlight reported her bail was set at $50,000.