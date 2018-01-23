5 missing employees after Oklahoma rig explosion presumed dead, official says

The five employees reported missing after an Oklahoma rig explosion on Monday are presumed dead, officials said on Tuesday.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said at a news conference that the search for the workers has turned to a recovery mission after the blast in eastern Oklahoma, about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Morris identified the employees as: Josh Ray of Fort Worth, Texas; Matt Smith of McAlester, Oklahoma; Cody Risk of Wellington, Colorado; Parker Waldridge of Crescent, Oklahoma; and Roger Cunningham of Seminole, Oklahoma.

Three of the workers were employed by Houston-based Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Company president and CEO Andy Hendricks pledged a full investigation into the explosion.

Authorities said the men were at a depth of 13,500 feet drilling to 17,000 feet when the blast took place, FOX 25 News reported.

Sixteen people who were on the site at the time of the blast escaped without major injuries. One person was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The explosion sparked several fires and sent thick black smoke into the air. The derrick, a towering metal structure above the well, also collapsed.

