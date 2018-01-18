Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's ashes given to brother, coroner says

The cremated remains of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock were received by a family member on Thursday, the coroner said.

The ashes of the lone gunman, who killed 58 people and wounded more than 500 others during a deadly shooting spree on Oct. 1, were given to his brother Eric Paddock, according to a statement from Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg.

VEGAS GUNMAN’S GIRLFRIEND DELETED FACEBOOK ACCOUNT SOON AFTER SHOOTING, DATA SHOW

Eric Paddock, who told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Wednesday that he had difficulty retrieving his brother’s remains, said he plans to keep them at the bank instead of his home in Florida.

“I’m putting the ashes in a safe deposit box in a bank in order to make sure that there’s no hoopla around Steve’s remains,” Eric Paddock told the outlet. “I don’t want someone to do something stupid.”

During a country music festival on the Las Vegas strip, Stephen Paddock shot a stream of bullets down at a crowd of people from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The massacre is considered the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

NEW CHARGES COULD BE COMING IN VEGAS MASSACRE, POLICE ATTORNEY SAYS

In December, the coroner announced that all of those killed during the incident, including the shooter, died of gunshot wounds – meaning that none of them died from injuries related to their attempts to escape.

Paddock, who killed himself before police reached his hotel room, died of a single self-inflicted gunshot to the mouth and his death was deemed a suicide by the coroners.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.