Texas woman accused of $300,000 in damages to artwork at prominent lawyer's home

By Madeline Fish | Fox News
Lindy Lou Layman, 29, is accused of causing more than $300,000 in damages to artwork at the home of a prominent lawyer.  (Houston Police Department)

A Dallas woman is facing felony charges for allegedly causing more than $300,000 in damages to artwork at the home of a prominent Houston attorney who previously hosted President Trump when he was a presidential candidate.

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, is accused of pouring liquid onto paintings and throwing sculptures “across the room with her hands” during the Saturday incident at the River Oaks mansion of Anthony Buzbee, court documents reveal.

Three original paintings and two abstract sculptures were damaged in the incident, authorities said.

Layman, whose LinkedIn profile says she is a freelance court reporter, was booked into the Harris County jail and released after posting $30,000 bond. She is set to appear in court Thursday.

Texas Governor Rick Perry (C) and his lawyers David Botsford (L) and Tony Buzbee attend a pre-trial hearing to face abuse-of-power charges in the 390th District Court at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center in Austin, Texas November 6, 2014. Perry made his first court appearance on Thursday to face felony charges for abuse of power, a case that has cast a shadow over his possible run as Republican candidate in the 2016 presidential election. REUTERS/American-Statesman/Jay Janner/Pool AUSTIN CHRONICLE OUT, COMMUNITY IMPACT OUT, INTERNET MUST CREDIT PHOTOGRAPHER AND STATESMAN.COM (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS) - TM3EAB615BF01

Texas Governor Rick Perry with his lawyers, including Anthony Buzbee (right), in court on abuse-of-power charges in Austin, Texas November 6, 2014.  (Reuters)

According to the Houston Chronicle, Buzbee successfully defended former Texas Gov. Rick Perry in an abuse-of-power case and in June 2016 hosted Trump at his multi-million-dollar home.

