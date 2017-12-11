Port Authority explosion sparks reactions from lawmakers, celebrities

Three people sustained non-life threatening injuries after police said a 27-year-old man detonated an explosive device inside a New York City subway station during Monday morning’s rush hour.

The explosion triggered a massive emergency response by police and fire officials – both above and below ground. The suspect was taken into custody by police.

Following the explosion, many took to social media to express gratitude for the first responders.

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers to return to their daily routine. "Let’s get back to our daily business. We will never allow them to disrupt us. That’s exactly what they want," he tweeted.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

During a press conference, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio called New York the "resilient place on earth." He said, "We are a target because we prove a society of many faiths and many backgrounds can work – we show democracy can work."

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

“Grateful to the NYPD for quickly apprehending the suspect at Port Authority. We must remain vigilant and give law enforcement the federal resources to keep us safe,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said.

Sen. Chuck Schumer

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., praised New York City’s first responders and said, “As we learn more about what happened, it is a startling reminder why the ‘see something, say something’ campaign is so important to keeping our city safe.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik

N.Y. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R, said the first responders’ “courage saved lives” in the morning attack.

Attorney Gen. Eric Schneiderman

“Thankful for the courageous and quick response of our first responders in New York today,” New York Attorney Gen. Eric Schneiderman said in a tweet. “Please stay vigilant and look out for each other.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda

“NYPD, FDNY, thank you, today and every day,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda, the “Hamilton” creator and star.

Bethenny Frankel

Television personality Bethenny Frankel tweeted, “So is this the new world? We wake up daily to play: find the explosion?”

Alyssa Milano

Actress Alyssa Milano tweeted a news report about the explosion and said, “Please be safe everyone.”

Rep. Mark Meadows

“Thinking of and praying for everyone in New York this morning. Thank God for the brave first responders who were there so quickly,” Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said.

Sarah Sanders

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Twitter that President Trump “has been briefed” on the attack.

DC Police Department

The Washington, D.C., police department tweeted that it was “monitoring” the situation.

“At this time, there are no current threats to the District of Columbia. We ask all residents and visitors to remain vigilant,” the department tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.