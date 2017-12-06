Santa Ana winds: What are they?

Multiple wildfires were raging in Southern California on Wednesday.

Firefighters were working against three blazes in Southern California, when a new one erupted in the Bel Air area of Los Angeles, which has been called the "Skirball Fire."

A tweet from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti indicated that the 405 was closed in the Sepulveda Pass and that mandatory evacuations were in effect.

Santa Ana winds have been linked to the spread of dangerous wildfires -- here’s what you should know about the weather phenomenon.

What are the Santa Ana winds?

The wind is “a weather condition in which strong, hot, dust-bearing winds descend to the Pacific Coast around Los Angeles from inland desert regions,” the National Weather Service glossary explains.

These winds are generated by cold air descending on a Western area called the Great Basin. Air flowing from that region of high pressure spills through mountain ranges and down into Southern California metropolitan areas.

Santa Ana winds push back the normal moist and cooling influence of the Pacific Ocean, and gain warmth from compression and speed.

Earlier this fall, a wind-driven wildfire in Southern California dubbed the Canyon 2 fire burned more than 9,200 acres, the Orange County Register reported.

What else should I know about the winds?

"An extended moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event will continue over much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties through at least Friday," the National Weather Service said Wednesday. "The winds today will generally be weaker than yesterday by 10 to 20 mph, but still gusty and strong enough to drive a fire."

Winds may gain strength Wednesday night and through Thursday, the service added.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun and The Associated Press contributed to this report.