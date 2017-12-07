Photos: Southern California wildfires rage
Southern California wildfires force mass evacuations around Los Angeles
A motorist on Highway 101 watches flames from the Thomas fire north of Ventura, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017
(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A truck drives along the 101 Freeway as a wildfire burns in Ventura, California, Wednesday
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Los Angeles firefighters battle to contain flames on a burning home in the Bel Air district of Los Angeles, Wednesday
(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Firefighters work to put out a blaze burning homes early Tuesday in Ventura, California
(Ryan Cullom/Ventura County Fire Department via AP)
Bree Laubacher pauses while sifting through rubble at her Ventura, Calif., home following a wildfire, Wednesday
(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Paul Mattesich and his wife Erica Mattesich sift through rubble at his family's Ventura, California home following a wildfire, Wednesday
(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Flames from the Thomas fire burn above traffic on Highway 101 north of Ventura, California, Wednesday
(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Flames consume a home on Via Arroyo as a wildfire rages in Ventura, California, Tuesday
(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A man watches flames consume a residence as a wildfire rages in Ventura, California, Tuesday
(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A Los Angeles County firefighter puts water on a burning roof during a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles, Tuesday
(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Smoke rises behind a leveled apartment complex as a wildfire burns in Ventura, California, Tuesday
(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A photo taken from the International Space Station shows smoke rising from a wildfire burning in Southern California, Wednesday
(REUTERS/NASA)
