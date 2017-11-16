FOX NEWS FIRST: Clinton calls Uranium One special counsel threat an 'abuse of power'

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

In interview, Hillary Clinton calls Uranium One special counsel threats an 'abuse of power'

Wisconsin's Sen. Ron Johnson comes out against GOP tax bill as House prepares to vote today



Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore facing more accusations of sexual misconduct

Fox News Exclusive: Trump dossier firm’s co-founder testifies he discussed allegations with media without verifying them

THE LEAD STORY: In an interview, Hillary Clinton dismisses the possibility of a special counsel being appointed to investigate her role in the Russia-Obama-era Uranium One deal, calling the potential move an "abuse of power" and "politicization of the Justice Department." ... "This Uranium One story has been debunked countless times by members of the press, by independent experts," Clinton told Mother Jones. "It is nothing but a false charge that the Trump administration is trying to drum up in order to avoid attention being directed at them ... I’m not concerned because I know that there is no basis to it.” Attorney General Jeff Sessions has directed senior federal prosecutors to evaluate requests by congressional Republicans, involving the sale of Uranium One and alleged unlawful dealings related to the Clinton Foundation, still leaving the door open for an appointment of a special counsel. However, he told the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that such an appointment was not imminent.

TAX REFORM ROADBLOCKS AHEAD?: In a potential sign of trouble, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin announced his opposition to the GOP tax reform bill ... In a statement Wednesday, Johnson said both the House and Senate versions of the legislation would unfairly benefit big corporations. Republicans hope to pass the legislation by Christmas, but Johnson's opposition could make that difficult. Republicans have a 52-48 majority in the Senate, leaving them little room for defectors. Vice President Mike Pence would cast a tie-breaking vote, if necessary. Johnson's opposition comes as House Republicans are set to vote on their version of the tax bill today.

MOORE CONTROVERSY: Three more women have accused Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct as his attorney questions the motives and honesty of one of his previous accusers ... In a story published Wednesday by AL.com, Tina Johnson of Gadsden, Ala., said Moore groped her in 1991. Later Wednesday, the Washington Post published accounts by two more women who claimed Moore accosted them in the late 1970s, when he was an assistant district attorney in his early 30s. Meanwhile, Moore's legal team demanded that a handwriting expert be allowed to review a high school yearbook that accuser Beverly Young Nelson held up as evidence that Moore sought a sexual relationship with her when she was 16. Jauregui suggested Nelson may have an ax to grind as Moore's campaign indicated he was the judge in her 1999 divorce case.

INSIDE FUSION GPS TESTIMONY: The co-founder of the firm behind the discredited anti-Trump dossier told House investigators that he personally discussed allegations of Trump-Russia collusion with members of the media but did not verify the claims, a source told Fox News ... According to a source familiar with the testimony, Glenn Simpson refused to answer key questions during his seven-hour, closed-door appearance before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. The source said Simpson would not answer questions on his relationship with specific journalists or ties to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign, which financed the anti-Trump research. But the source said Simpson acknowledged he did not personally look into certain aspects of the dossier -- which was authored by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele and contained salacious allegations about the Trump team’s ties to Russia.

#OnThisDay

1959: "The Sound of Music" opens on Broadway.

1939: Mob boss Al Capone, stricken with syphilis, is released from prison after serving 7-1/2 years for tax evasion and failure to file tax returns.

1907: Oklahoma becomes the nation’s 46th state.

