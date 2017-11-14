Thanksgiving-inspired cocktails that your guests will love

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, check out these Autumn-inspired cocktails that will make your guests feel extra thankful this holiday.

Mulled Cider

Created by Remy Cointreau

A fresh spin on a fall classic, this mulled cider is perfect for warming up after a Thanksgiving meal. Pair with a slice of apple pie and enjoy.

Ingredients:

- 12 oz. Cointreau

- 6 oz. Fresh lime juice

- 32 oz. Cider

- 3 Cinnamon sticks

- 2 Whole star anises

- 2 Whole cloves

- 2 Oranges (thinly sliced)

- 1 Apple (thinly sliced)

Method: Boil fresh ingredients with cider. Cover and remove from heat. Pour 12 oz. Cointreau and steep for 20 minutes. Garnish with cinnamon stick and slice of apple.

Apple Rickey

Created by Remy Cointreau

This refreshing drink is perfect anytime during your Thanksgiving meal. The airiness of the club soda or seltzer water compliments the rosemary's earthy flavor.

Ingredients:

- 2 oz. Cointreau

- 50 oz. Fresh lime juice

- 3 slices of a tart Apple

- 7 Leaves of fresh rosemary

- 4 oz. Club soda or seltzer

Method: Muddle the apple and rosemary in a Highball glass. Add Cointreau and lime juice with ice and top with club soda. Stir briefly and garnish with a sprig of rosemary and a slice of apple.

Hot Toddy

Created by The Rum House

Cozy up next to the fire with this bourbon-infused cocktail. The cinnamon and fruity undertones complement the smokiness of the bourbon.

Ingredients:

- 2 oz. Evan Williams Bourbon

- .5 oz. Demerara syrup

- 2 Cloves

- 1 Cinnamon stick

- Lemon twist

- Orange twist

- 4 oz. Hot water

Method: Start with a heated mug. Add two cloves, the lemon twist, the orange twist and the Demerara syrup. Lightly muddle all ingredients; just enough to get the essence of the fruit. Then, add the Evan Williams Bourbon and stir with a spoon. Next, add 4 ounces of water. To top it all off, throw in a cinnamon stick and a fresh orange twist. Double strain. Flame the garnish over the drink if you'd like, and enjoy!

Willy Wonka - S'mores Cocktail

Created by Dutch Fred's

This s’mores inspired drink is perfect for a chilly Thanksgiving evening. The smoothness of the chocolate pairs nicely with a slice of pecan pie, or served alone as a dessert drink that all chocolate lovers will enjoy.

Ingredients:

- 1.5 oz. Stoli Vodka

- .75 oz. Godiva Chocolate

- .5 oz. Vanilla syrup

- .75 oz. Egg white froth

Method: Once all ingredients are combined, shake, then double strain. Serve in a vintage Irish coffee glass and garnish with a toasted marshmallow, shaved Hershey's dark chocolate and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Winter White Lady

Created by Remy Cointreau

This snow-like drink is a perfect way to kick off the holiday season after Thanksgiving is over. The frothiness of the egg white complements the light, fruity undertones of the lemon and the Cointreau.

Ingredients:

- 1.5 oz. Cointreau

- 1.5 oz. Botanist Gin

- 1 oz. Fresh lemon juice

- 9 Drops of Aromatic Bitters

- 1 Egg white

Method: Combine Cointreau, the Botanist Gin, fresh lemon juice, and Aromatic Bitters into tin can. Shake and strain into a glass. Garnish with lemon twist.