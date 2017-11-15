Animal cruelty charges against animal shelter director

An animal welfare organization has announced animal cruelty charges against the executive director of a New Jersey animal shelter.

The New Jersey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said Wednesday that eight criminal and eight civil counts of animal cruelty had been filed against Roseann Trezza, executive director of Associated Humane Societies.

The society said the charges filed in Newark Municipal Court were in connection with incidents at the shelter's Newark location following investigations involving state and city health officials.

The NJSPCA said 70-year-old Trezza, of Matawan, New Jersey, was accused of failing to provide necessary care to multiple animals, with violations "ranging from filthy water bowls to commingling sick and healthy animals."

A representative of Associated Humane Societies declined comment Wednesday.