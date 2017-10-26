Siblings arrested on murder charges after 3 bodies found

A brother and sister have been arrested on murder charges in the deaths of three people whose bodies were found in two separate locations in a central Louisiana parish.

Authorities said Thursday that the siblings, 29-year-old Matthew Sonnier and 31-year-old Ebony Nicole Sonnier, were arrested on first-degree murder charges in the deaths of two Alexandria men whose burned bodies were found in Rapides Parish. Investigators discovered the men's burned remains after extinguishing a fire in a roadside ditch last Wednesday.

The Sonniers also face first-degree murder charges in the fatal stabbing of 42-year-old Latish White, whose body was found in a Pineville road approximately three hours before the discovery of the burned bodies.

Rapides Parish Sheriff William Earl Hilton wouldn't immediately explain why investigators believe the cases are connected.