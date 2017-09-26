Burger King beatdown: New York police hunt teens in vicious attack

Police on Long Island are looking for several teenagers who are accused of attacking two boys in a Burger King.

It happened on August 22 in Valley Stream but police are just releasing surveillance video of the attack.

Detectives say two 16-year-old boys were inside a Burger King on W. Merrick Road around 5 p.m. when they were approached by a group of five males and two females and began beating them.

Both victims suffered contusions and lacerations to their heads before running away.

The victims suffered non-life threatening head injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the attack to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. They say that all callers will remain anonymous.



