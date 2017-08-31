MORNING BRIEF: Reports of explosions at flooded chemical plant outside Houston

BREAKING: Officials in Harris County reported two explosions and black smoke at a flooded chemical plant in a small town outside Houston.

The Arkema Inc. plant in Crosby — about 25 miles northeast of Houston -- lost power Sunday and its backup generators amid Harvey's days-long deluge, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises.

"The fire will happen. It will resemble a gasoline fire. It will be explosive and intense in nature," a spokeswoman said.

OVERNIGHT ITEMS: Harvey damages oil tanks, spilling 30,000 gallons of crude | Residents warned: Get out or die | Concerns over fake agents

A Princeton University professor who signed an open letter encouraging incoming college freshmen to "think for yourself" told Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday that "you cannot seek the truth if you're a conformist."

"We’re telling our students not to fall into that groupthink," Professor Robert P. George told host Tucker Carlson. "You should be pursuing the truth. That’s what being in college is all about. It’s learning to pursue the truth and it’s learning to become a life-long truth seeker."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., says the "violent" members of Antifa — those members of the anti-fascist group who allegedly attacked conservative demonstrators over the weekend in Berkeley, Calif. — should be arrested and prosecuted.

"Our democracy has no room for inciting violence or endangering the public, no matter the ideology of those who commit such acts," Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. "The violent actions of people calling themselves Antifa in Berkeley this weekend deserve unequivocal condemnation."

