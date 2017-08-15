Mannequins in North Carolina department store appear to give Nazi salutes

A North Carolina department store is trying to figure out how several mannequins were posed to look as if they were making Nazi salutes – just one day after the deadly clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Virginia.

A customer inside a Belk department store in Cary spotted the unusual arm positioning of at least three mannequins sometime after 4:30 p.m. Sunday and posted a photo Facebook, WTVD reports.

“How many people walked by this and didn’t notice, oblivious, or saw it and did nothing?” the customer wrote, according to The News & Observer. “Awestruck, I watched about twenty before I couldn’t take it. It’s about action, and when it comes to racism and inequality, no act of defending love and equality is small. You better believe I’m not letting this or any other grotesque act of hate creep in or stand. These arms are coming down.”

The shopper, who asked to remain anonymous, said she contacted the store’s corporate offices over the incident, which came just one day after a group of white nationalists clashed with counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va., where a man plowed his car into a group of people, killing Heather Heyer, 32, and injuring 19 others.

A spokesman for the department store said an investigation is ongoing. A statement will be released once the internal probe is complete, spokesman Andy Izquierdo said.

CLICK TO READ MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST.