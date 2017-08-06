Toddler killed, 2 people hurt in Alabama shootout

A toddler was shot in the head and killed Saturday night in Alabama while he was in a car with his parents and another adult.

The boy was identified by family members as Ron'Narius “Duke” Austin, who just turned 2 last month.

The boy, his mother and a man all were hit by the gunfire. Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton Sunday afternoon said the man who was shot in the back was the car's driver. The boy’s mother was shot more than in the arm.

“He went to sleep, but baby when he woke up, he was in paradise,” one of his cousin's posted on Facebook. “God has a reason for allowing things to happen. We may never understand His wisdom, but we simply have to trust His will.”

“It is not clear at this time what started the exchange of gunfire,” Shelton said, reports Al.com. “Information is still coming in, and at this time, we have no suspects or motive.”

No arrests were immediately announced.

Anyone with information is asked to contacy Birmingham police.