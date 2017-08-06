Teen dead after shooting at Michigan graduation party

A teenager is dead after a shooting at a graduation party in Roseville, Michigan, police said.

The victim, 18, died as a result of a shooting that happened around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police said there was a graduation party taking place at the location when the shooting happened.

A group of three to four people were asked to leave the party after an apparent verbal altercation between the group and other people at the home, police said.

A short time later, a silver Pontiac G6 and a dark-colored blue or black sedan came to the home. Police said the occupants of these two suspect vehicles exited and the occupants began fighting with some people at the home.

During this time, one of the occupants of the suspect vehicles produced a handgun and fired at least five rounds toward partygoers.

One of the rounds struck the 18-year-old victim, who was transported to the hospital where he died.

