North Carolina man attempts to flee arrest, crashes into police cruiser, cops say

A man crashed into a police cruiser Wednesday morning in North Carolina while trying to flee a wrong-way driving arrest, officials said.

Rodarius D. Meaders, 20, who has previous felony arrests, refused to pull over his vehicle after cops say they spotted him driving the wrong way down an uptown Charlotte street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police circled the area and located Meaders near an apartment complex. When he attempted to flee again, he struck an officer’s cruiser and was taken into custody, authorities said.

Meaders was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts fleeing arrest with a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving without registration, possession of marijuana and reckless driving.

Meaders' first arrest was in October 2014, and he has been arrested by CMPD ten times since then. Charges include drug possession, robbery, aggressive driving and weapon possession. According to his records, he has attempted to flee or resisted public officers in previous arrests 11 times.

The police officer inside the damaged vehicle was not injured and Meaders is still being held by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

