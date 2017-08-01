Man seriously hurt in fall at World Trade Center Oculus

A man was seriously injured after he fell from a balcony at the World Trade Center Oculus on Tuesday, witnesses and officials said.

The man fell off the balcony shortly after noon and was transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to the FDNY.

Witnesses described the condition of the man as being in very bad shape, FOX 5 New York reported.

The victim was seen by a television news helicopter being taken out of the building on a stretcher and put into an ambulance.

An image posted on Twitter showed the victim on the ground inside the building, with police surrounding him.

The famed Oculus was the site of another tragedy earlier this year, when a 29-year-old woman plunged about 30 feet to her death from an escalator.

The striking $3.9 billion transportation hub was designed by architect Santiago Calatrava and provides connections between New Jersey's PATH trains and New York City's subways, and contains a shopping mall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.