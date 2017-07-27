AP FACT CHECK: Trump overstates progress at Veterans Affairs

President Donald Trump has painted a rosy picture of an improved Department of Veterans Affairs under his watch. He said in Ohio this week that VA health care now is freely available, without any of the delays of the past.

An AP Fact Check finds that is untrue. In fact, some of his intended VA fixes have barely begun.

On access, the VA reported recently that veterans have been waiting more than 60 days for new appointments at about 30 VA facilities nationwide.

On quality of care, the VA's inspector general issued urgent action reports in April and May warning that patients at Washington's VA medical center were being put at unnecessary risk of harm due to bad inventory practices, like potentially dirty syringes and medical supply shortages.