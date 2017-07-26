Twin toddlers drown in murky Long Island pool, official says

Twin brothers died Wednesday morning in a "tragic accident" in New York, drowning in a backyard pool filled with murky water, officials said.

Emergency responders received a call just after 8:40 a.m. of two 3-year-old boys in a pool at a home in the Melville area of Long Island, Newsday reported. Firefighters arrived to find one boy still in the water.

The children's mother had pulled the other toddler out of the pool and administered CPR while she called 911, Suffolk County police homicide squad Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer told reporters.

Firefighters removed the second toddler a short time later, after being told another child was "missing." Photos of the pool showed it was filled with green, murky water.

Beyrer called the incident a "tragic accident." The children were rushed to the hospital, but later died.

"The hospital worked feverishly for a different outcome but it was not to be today," Andrea Mineo, a spokeswoman for Plainview Hospital, told Newsday.