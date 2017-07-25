U.S.

Swiss chainsaw attack suspect arrested

This undated photo provided by the Schaffhauser Polizei shows the suspect in a chainsaw attack in Schaffhausen, Switzerland on Monday. The man suspected of wounding five people with a chainsaw was still on the loose Tuesday, July, 25, 2017 and a massive manhunt was taking place on the Swiss-German border. (Schaffhauser Polizei via AP)

The man accused of launching a chainsaw attack that wounded five people at an insurance office in Switzerland has been taken into custody, police announced Tuesday.

Franz Wrousis was arrested in the town of Thalwil, ending the manhunt, Zurich police wrote on Twitter. The 51-year-old wounded five people, including two health insurance employees, before escaping, according to investigators.

This undated images released by the KAPO Schaffhausen shows the alleged attacker who injured several people in Schaffhausen Switzerland Monday, July 24, 2017. An unkempt man armed with a chainsaw wounded five people Monday at an office building in the northern Swiss city of Schaffhausen and then fled, police said. A manhunt was on for him. (KAPO Schaffhausen via AP) Expand / Collapse

Wrousis was arrested Tuesday for allegedly wounding five people at a Swiss office building Monday.  (KAPO Schaffhausen via AP)

Wrousis was reported to have been seen multiple times in the area
in the past few weeks by a local dog walker.

Wrousis has been previously registered as living in the southeastern Swiss state of Grabuenden. He has two previous convictions for violations of weapon laws in 2014 and 2016.

Police announced they will hold a news conference Wednesday morning. 