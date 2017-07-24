Chainsaw attack: 5 injured in Swiss town; manhunt on for suspect

A chainsaw-wielding attacker injured five people -- two seriously -- at an office building in Switzerland Monday morning, leading Swiss police on a manhunt to find the suspect.

Police sealed off the area in Schaffhausen after receiving a report of an attack about 10:40 a.m. local time. A shop owner in the area told local news site Blick a man with a chainsaw was walking through the streets terrorizing shoppers.

Police said the attack "is not a terrorist act," but warned residents to avoid the suburban town as they search for the attacker who fled the scene after the incident.

Police spokeswoman Cindy Beer told SRF television that authorities "can't say exactly what happened at this point."

"We just know that a person wounded several people," she added.

Police identified the attacker as a bald man, about 6 feet 2 inches tall with an unkempt appearance. They believe he is driving a Volkswagen with Swiss license plates.

The building where the attack took place is home to a bookshop and insurance and lawyers' offices. It wasn't immediately clear who or what the man's target was.

Schaffhausen is 23 miles north of Zurich.

