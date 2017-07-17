Gender reveal shooting: Ohio woman lied about pregnancy

A woman who claimed she lost her unborn child during a shooting at an Ohio gender reveal party earlier this month wasn't pregnant at the time, police revealed Monday.

Colerain police said the woman, Cheyanne Willis, 21, had lied about her pregnancy, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. It's unclear why she hosted the July 8 gender reveal party -- a celebration where an expecting mother finds out the sex of her child.

"All we have at this point is speculation," Colerain Police Chief Mark Denney said.

Two men opened fire at the Cincinnati-area party, killing one woman, identified as Autum Garrett, 22, and injuring eight other people, including three children.

Willis told Fox 19 she lost her child, a boy, after being shot in the leg.

The police department released a statement Monday saying the false information has hampered its investigation into the deadly shooting.

"Hours and days have been wasted following leads known to be lies when they were provided to our officers. From the very beginning of this investigation, we have met significant resistance that is uncommon from victims of crime wanting a resolution," the statement said.

Police are still looking for the gunmen, who have not been identified. An unloaded gun was discovered in the front yard of the single-story home.

An anonymous donor has offered a $10,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

