New York woman's torso found in bay identified by tattoo

New York City investigators have identified a female torso that was found in a Brooklyn bay from a tattoo on the body.

The torso, which was floating in the Gowanus Bay, was identified after the mother of the woman recognized the marking.

The unnamed victim had been missing from New Jersey since Sunday, NYPD Chief Robert Boyce said in a news conference Friday, according to PIX 11.

A day after the woman’s remains were discovered in the Gowanus Bay, authorities released a picture of the tattoo in question, hoping it could identify the woman.

The mother of the victim notified police Thursday that the tattooed torso was her daughter’s, explaining that the tattoo was a tribute to the woman’s deceased aunt.

The medical examiner will determine the woman’s cause of death, PIX 11 reported.