Georgia mom gives birth to first boy in family in 50 years

After a decades-long streak of her family only giving birth to girls, Dara Crouch was shocked when she delivered a baby boy in April.

Crouch, 29, from Columbus, Ga., was expecting a girl. For the last 50 years, children born into her family have only been girls. Crouch didn’t even want to learn the sex of her child before the birth.

BABY ON BOARD: AIRLINE CREW DELIVERS BABY GIRL MID-FLIGHT

“I really thought it was a girl,” Crouch told CBS News. “But I was so happy he was here and healthy, and a little terrified it was a boy! But that anxiety left very quickly and filled with so much love for our new baby.”

When the midwife in the delivery room shouted, “It’s a boy!,” the room “erupted into tears of joy,” Neely Ker-Fox, the photographer who captured the mother’s priceless reaction, told FOX 8.

“Dara very much thought she was having a girl, as they had not had a boy on her side of the family in over 50 years,” Ker-Fox said. “Her husband thought otherwise and felt they were having a boy.”

Crouch says the heartening photos will allow her newborn son, Liam, to look back on the viral moment when he gets older.

CALIFORNIA BABY BORN WEIGHING 13.5 POUNDS

The baby boy joins his 3-year-old big sister, Neyland.