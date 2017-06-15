South Carolina terminal cleared after claims of 'dirty bomb' aboard ship

Four containers that posed a threat to a shipping terminal in South Carolina were cleared and it was determined there was no existing threat to the port, the Coast Guard said early Thursday.

The FBI said late Wednesday it was investigating a report of a dirty bomb on the Maersk Memphis ship at the Wando Terminal in the Port of Charleston.

The terminal was evacuated, along with a section of the Cooper River. Authorities said Thursday the terminal will re-open and the safety zone was lifted.

Capt. Greg Stump, the commander for the Coast Guard sector in Charleston, said a YouTube “conspiracy theorist” made a clam about a threat on board one of the ships, according to ABC News 4.

Workers told Fox Carolina they were all sent home and told to leave the terminal at around 9 p.m.

Boaters were also escorted off the water due to the situation, according to the station.