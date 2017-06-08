North Carolina Goodwill looking for owner of cremated remains found in store

A bottle labeled “Dad’s ashes” was found at a North Carolina Goodwill store, and some employees have made it their mission to get the ashes back to his family.

Last month, a Thomasville Goodwill store employee came across a small bottle with the words “Dad’s ashes,” as well as the name “Missy” written on it.

SHIRT WITH $8G IN POCKET ACCIDENTALLY DONATED TO GOODWILL

The employee gave the ashes to Jessica Cranford, a participant in Goodwill’s WorkFirst training program, who offered to take the ashes home.

“He doesn’t belong here,” Cranford told FOX8, referring to the bottle of cremated ashes. “He needs to be with his family.”

Cranford posted a picture of the bottle to Facebook, along with her phone number and where it was found – but so far, she hasn’t had any luck finding its owner.

STOLEN CROSS NECKLACE CONTAINING TEEN'S ASHES RETURNED TO FATHER

Although no one has claimed the ashes, Cranford said she’s “not going to stop trying.”

The ashes are being kept at Northwest North Carolina's Goodwill corporate office. Anyone with information regarding the remains is asked to call Goodwill’s corporate number at 336-714-303 or email info@goodwillnwnc.org.