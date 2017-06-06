Two Maryland high school students shot dead night before graduation

Two Maryland high school students were found shot and killed Monday night on the eve of their graduation ceremony.

Montgomery County Police identified the students as Shadi Adi Najjar, 17, and Artem Ziberov, 18, and they both attended Northwest High School in Germantown.

The two teens were found in a car dead with gunshot wounds in Montgomery Village. Police are investigating a motive and are waiting for the medical examiner’s report.

Ziberov was slated to attend the University of Maryland after high school, Paul Wagner, Ziberov’s stepfather, told Fox 5.

“They were both excellent students who had a positive impact on those around them,” Jimmy D’Andrea, Northwest High School Principal, said in a message to the community.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

