Michael Flynn, Trump's ex-National Security Adviser, focus of Russia investigation: What to know

President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will provide subpoenaed personal and business documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee, a source close to Flynn told Fox News last week.

Flynn was reportedly due to hand over some documents by June 6. Below is a look at his case.

Why was Flynn fired?

Trump fired Flynn as National Security Adviser in February over revelations that Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with Russia's ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak.

Didn't Flynn invoke the Fifth Amendment?

Yes. He invoked the Fifth Amendment, which protects against self-incrimination, in declining an earlier subpoena from the Senate Intelligence Committee. The committee, which is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia

What did Flynn's attorneys say about the request?

They argued that the request was too broad and would have required Flynn to hand over information which could be used against him.

Does invoking the Fifth Amendment mean someone is guilty?

No. Invoking it doesn't mean that a witness is guilty of any crime or even that the person has anything to hide.

However, it can reflect a witness's concern that any testimony given would be interpreted in an unfavorable way, or may be used as evidence in a prosecution.

Flynn and Trump have previously pointed to invoking the Fifth Amendment as a sign of guilt during the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

What happened after Flynn's attorneys argued the request was too broad?

The Senate panel narrowed the scope of its request and issued subpoenas seeking records from Flynn's businesses.

What do we know about Flynn's businesses?

Flynn Intel Group Inc., did consulting work for a Turkish businessman that required Flynn to register with the Department of Justice as a foreign agent earlier this year.

Another of his businesses, Flynn Intel Group LLC, was used to accept money from Flynn's paid speeches. Among the payments was more than $33,000 Flynn received from RT, the Russian state-sponsored television network that U.S. intelligence officials have branded as a propaganda arm of the Kremlin.

What sort of documents will Flynn hand over?

A person close to Flynn told the AP last week that he will turn over documents related to the two businesses as well as some personal documents the committee sought in the narrower request.

