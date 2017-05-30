Washington state man falls from cliff while taking photo with girlfriend, police say

A Washington state man is feared dead after he fell from a cliff and into a river at Palouse Falls State Park while he was taking a photo with his girlfriend on Monday, police said.

The man, 25, was hiking at the state park with his girlfriend when he slipped and fell from the cliff and into the Palouse River, according to Franklin County Sheriff's Office.The girlfriend told investigators that they were taking photos at the time.

Rescue crew searched for the man's body, but turned up empty. They are expected to resume search and recovery on Tuesday.

The man's name has not been released.

Officials conveyed concerns about the Palouse Falls trails, warning hikers that the paths were potentially dangerous, the Spokesman-Review reported.

A fence was placed in late 2015 to keep people off the trails, but reopened about a year later.