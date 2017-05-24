Inflatable obstacle course stolen, Phoenix police say

Phoenix police are investigating the robbery of a massive multicolored inflatable obstacle course that was stolen earlier this month.

The eight-piece “Super Mega” obstacle course and the red cargo trailer that was holding it was stolen from a commercial yard in southwest Phoenix on May 7 or May 8, police said.

The 180 foot-long and 25 feet wide obstacle course is apparently one of a kind in Arizona and is valued at $35,000, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Silent Witness, an organization that works with the media, citizens and police to help prevent and solve crime, is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can track it down, according to The Arizona Republic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.