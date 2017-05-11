Owasso tornado: Storm damages homes, downs power lines in Oklahoma town

A storm system moving through the Oklahoma spawned at least one tornado Thursday northeast of Tusla in the town of Owasso, causing minor damage.

The National Weather Service said besides the tornado in Owasso, another possibly twister struck near Perkins, located about 45 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

Police in Owasso closed several streets due to downed power lines and trees, FOX 23 reported. Damage was also reported to roofs and sheds in the area, but there are no reports of injuries.

Baseball-sized hail was reported by stormchasers east of Langston, Oklahoma in a separate set of storms, according to FOX 25.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said northeast Oklahoma, northwest Arkansas, southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas are at risk of storms producing tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds through Thursday night.

States in the potential path for storms include Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

