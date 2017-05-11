Famous New York law firm Cellino and Barnes to dissolve

The famed “Cellino & Barnes” jingle may soon be a thing of the past.

Ross Cellino Jr. filed a lawsuit against his longtime partner, Stephen Barnes, in State Supreme court Wednesday to dissolve the firm, according to media reports.

It wasn’t immediately clear what claims Cellino cites in his lawsuit, according to Buffalo station WGRZ-TV.

Barnes is scheduled to respond to the suit on May 19 and show why the firm shouldn’t be dissolved, the records show.

Several documents, including Cellino’s petition, remain sealed by the court.

Terry Conners, the attorney representing Cellino, declined to comment to station WIVB Wednesday night.

The injury law firm — which urges victims “Don’t Wait, Call 8!” in advertisements — has law offices across the New York metro area, as well as in Buffalo, Rochester, Los Angeles, Oakland and San Diego. In a statement Thursday, the firm said it will “aggressively oppose” the lawsuit and continue to operate.

