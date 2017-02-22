Ex-con could face murder rap after NY granny dies from punch

An ex-con who allegedly punched a New York grandmother four months ago could face murder charges after the 69-year-old woman died from her injuries.

Eve Gentillon, 69, a retired home health aide, died on Saturday, according to police. On Oct. 15, she was punched in a shocking attack caught on surveillance video.

Gentillon’s granddaughter, Marie, told PIX11 that her grandmother had suffered from a fatal brain hemorrhage.

Richard “Kwasi” Springer, 29, was arrested about two weeks after the attack, outside of King Deli in Jamaica. After allegedly punching Gentillon, he fled with a $3.50 can of beer that he paid $1 for.

He was initially charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, but now the NYPD is reclassifying the incident as a homicide following Gentillon’s death.

The grandmother of two was on her way to meet fellow church congregants before she was attacked.