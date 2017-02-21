Runaway bull nabbed after making dash for freedom

A runaway bull sparked a “high steaks” chase in Queens — hoofing it through a housing project and into one neighbor’s backyard — before cops nabbed him Tuesday, cops and witnesses said.

The farmyard troublemaker took off to explore the urban jungle at around 10 a.m. in Jamaica and was finally caught in the backyard of a home on Marsden and 168th streets at around 12:30 p.m., according to police and stunned neighbors.

I'm on my way to work and see a cow walk right by me in Jamaica, Queens. Unbelievable... pic.twitter.com/buM9dn3LmD — Vladimir Vilsaint (@Soon2betheKing) February 21, 2017

“I saw this big black thing running with all this drool from its mouth like it was ready to eat something alive,” said neighbor Kenneisha Cassan, 27. “I busted a U-turn and and I’m like, I’m going where this is going, because I’ve never see anything like this in my life.”

The cow can not be stopped by conventional methods! #MadCow2017 pic.twitter.com/lvm4i72Jlf — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 21, 2017

The bold bovine first bolted to a housing project playground to escape police, who swarmed the scene, Cassan said.

“A least four or five cops tried to back him in in the playground, and he wasn’t having it,” Cassan said. “He was like, no, I’m not trying to get killed today.”



