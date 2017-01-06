A study commissioned by the U.S. Department of Transportation is calling for a comprehensive plan to address concerns about sexual assault and harassment at the Merchant Marine Academy.

The report released Friday follows a 60-day assessment by a firm called Logistics Management Institute that examined the culture of the military academy in suburban New York.

The review was ordered after academy leadership ordered a halt last summer to placing cadets on commercial vessels as part of the academy's Sea Year training program. Academy leadership cited concerns about alleged abuse on campus and at sea.

LMI found that while the academy has taken steps to address sexual assault and sexual harassment, concerns remain.

A separate alumni study of the issue released last month disputed concerns that cadets were being abused.