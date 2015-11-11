Easy ways to save money on a cruise

If you’re reluctant to book a cruise because of the price tag, take heart: There are plenty of creative ways to cut costs without sacrificing the best parts of the trip.

I asked a handful of cruise experts for their money-saving tips. Their responses make it clear that even if you’re tight on disposable income, you can still enjoy the high seas without busting your budget.

1. Timing Is Everything

There are several timing elements that’ll help you get the most affordable cruise possible. First, book early—at least four months before your desired sailing date, especially if you’re aiming for high season. “You get your choice of cabin, date, and dining times,” says Lori Sheller, vice president of cruise development for Tourico Holidays. Plus, you can take advantage of “early savings promotions” that toss in extra goodies.

Second, try to book during “wave season,” between January and March, which is when cruise lines showcase their most aggressive offers for the year to come. “Deals promoted during wave season are valid for departures throughout the year but require booking during this three-month period,” notes Gabe Saglie, a senior editor at Travelzoo. “Travelers can save up to 75 percent and can find high-value extras like onboard credits [and] kids sailing for free.”

Third, schedule your cruise for when kids are in school. “Cruise lines raise prices when families can travel, and prices can double if you cruise during a peak time,” says Tanner Callais, who runs GalvestonCruiseTips.com, To get the bargains, plan to travel between Thanksgiving and mid-December, just after New Year’s, and just after Labor Day, avoiding spring and summer breaks. Weather can be a gamble, but for that you get smaller crowds and a ticket that costs hundreds less.

Fourth, booking last-minute could save you a lot. “Cruise ships, with so many cabins to fill, often push out great last-minute deals,” Saglie says. “If you’re flexible on things like cabin type and itinerary, options abound.” This method works best when you don’t have to fly to your port of call, since you’re not as likely to find affordable last-minute airfare.

2. Shop the Discount Sites

Sites like Expedia, Travelocity, Orbitz, Priceline, CruiseDirect, VacationsToGo, LastMinuteTravel, andTravelzoostock impressive wholesale rates, limited-time offers, and extreme discounts off brochure prices.

Other sites can help, too: CouponCabin lists promotional codes for cruises and gets you cash back when you book. Similarly, Upromise members earn 5 percent cash back when reserving a Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, or Disney cruise.

After you book, but before you depart, download a price-alert app like Ship Mate, which monitors cruise prices and alerts you to any significant changes. If the price of your cruise drops, you can contact your cruise line or travel agent and try to negotiate a lower price for yourself.



3. Know What’s Included—and What’s Not

Many passengers assume that once you’ve paid your fare, everything’s included. It’s not. That even goes for so-called all-inclusive voyages. “The devil is in the details,” says Rebecca Brooks, who co-founded Alter Agents, a research firm that represents cruise lines. “Read the fine print and exclusions, then list out all the costs associated with your cruise and divide by the number of days to give you apples-to-apples figures. It takes work but you’ll often find that a more expensive cruise actually balances out with on-board items that truly are inclusive.”

During your cruise-shopping process, take note of each boat’s tipping policy—some lines tack on a mandatory per-day gratuity, an added cost that could weight your budgetary scale in favor of another ship. (Note, however, that if gratuities are added to your bill, you’re not obligated to leave additional tips.)

4. Use a Travel Agent

Not surprisingly, this is the prevailing advice I got from travel agents. But they’ve got a point: “Cruise agents will save you time and money,” Sheller says, “and they’ll get you the best discounts and amenities, like gifts, shipboard credits, and so on. After all, they’re professionals.”

Consumer advocate Charles McCool concurs: “Because of volume, agents can offer lower prices, better possibility of upgrades, and better amenities.”

And as Tress Prefontaine, a Virtuoso Travel Advisor who owns Prefontaine Travel, says: “They have your best interest and budget at heart. I watch my client’s cruise bookings to see if there’s a better deal after they’ve been booked and then I advocate for them.” Plus, having an agent costs you nothing.

5. DIY Shore Excursions

To save money and have more authentic experiences, don’t buy shore excursions through your cruise line. Instead, explore your itinerary’s stops on your own. A day of simple wandering can be more memorable than boarding a crowded bus that makes stops so brief that it’s hard to collect a sense of place.

Also, move quickly away from tourist traps. “Guides and shop owners know they can raise prices near the port traffic,” Callais says. “If you travel just a few blocks out of the way, you can save a lot.”

If you prefer guide-led tours, book through a local company or ask your travel agent to arrange a private tour. Reserve them well before you set sail (“The excursions you’re offered onboard are priced at a premium,” Saglie says) and make sure you’re back on the ship before it pushes off—missing the boat is a very expensive proposition.

You can also do things in the morning that’ll save you cash during a port day. David Bakke, a writer for Money Crashers, offers this tip: “When spending a day in port, hit up a buffet before you get off the boat to save on restaurant expenses. Better yet, visit the sandwich bar and stick one—and maybe an extra snack—in your [day] pack.”

6. Decline the Beverage Package

Unless you’re a massive drinker, all-you-can-drink promotions won’t save you money. “They seem like they’d be worth it given how much time you spend on the ship and the price of drinks,” says Callais, “but all-you-can-drink packages are a terrible deal. Take Carnival’s package for example: It’s $49.95 per day but has 15 percent gratuity automatically added. So the total price is $57.44 per day. A 16-ounce Bud Light runs roughly $6.50 after gratuity. That means you have to drink nine 16-ounce beers every day before you get your money’s worth. And you’re charged for every day of the cruise, so even if you’re in port and not drinking on the ship, you still have to pay for unlimited drinks. That makes the math even tougher.”

If you love the idea of a perpetually open bar, consider booking a more expensive cruise whose ticket price includes booze, soda, and bottled water—run the numbers and you may find, depending on your drinking habits, that the more luxurious line might actually constitute the better deal.

Nancy Porter, a travel manager for Global Connections, recommends that travelers who drink wine with dinner should buy a bottle at the main dining room during their first day at sea. “It’s less costly than purchasing it by the glass,” she says, “and if you drink less than the full bottle, they’ll bring it back to you the following evening.”

Also: Before leaving home, check your ship’s alcohol policy—if you’re allowed to bring your own, do that.

