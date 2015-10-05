Meet the flight attendant who leaves uplifting messages on airplane windows

Gabe Zaldivar – If you ever happened upon an uplifting note taped to your airplane window, we may have an idea as to the culprit.
Seeker Stories (h/t Digg) featured the motivational exploits of flight attendant Taylor Tippett who has a habit of taping little notes to the window of her airplane cabins.
The novel practice has garnered her quite the social media following. She currently has 111,000 followers on Instagram.
And that number will only continue to grow as we can’t help but appreciate kind, inspiring words out of nowhere.
Here is her story thanks to YouTube:
Now we were befuddled as to when Tippett, who is based out of Washington D.C., places her notes. Thankfully, the video settles that for us.
Tippett explains that she doesn’t just leave it on the window to confuse people. She explains in the video, “I’ve had some cases, even friends of mine, where they tape the note up and people freak out.”
She goes on to explain that you won’t exactly fall asleep only to see someone has scribbled a missive near your head: “Once I’m done taking my picture, I’ll tape it in the safety card for the passenger to find it or the next passenger to find it.”
If you like more, her Instagram is filled with wonderful images:
Y'all have done it once again and I am overwhelmed by your kindness. Yesterday was a dream boat and the love that keeps flowing about my video is infectious. Thank you thank you and thank you some more. Today I spent some time in the air talking with Ayana, the flight attendant I'm working with, and asked her if she would share something important in her life. She shared the word gratitude and how vital it has been to her growth. It's so easy to get an attitude real quick when people wrong us or life doesn't go the way we plan. Maybe you are like me and you are not a morning person and sometimes being cranky just kind of happens (also see hanger as well). But you know what, I'm rooting for gratitude. That's the team I want to be on, 'cause gratitude always wins. It seriously makes the air and atmosphere around you lighter. #wordsfromthewindowseat
Big news y'all. I am so excited to share. I am overwhelmed with so much gratitude for the life I live and the story I get to tell. Today (on my year & a half anniversary of flying for @americanair) Discovery Channel's short online documentary series "This Happened Here" aired a short video on words from the window seat. I am over here dancing like I've never been before. The absolute coolest thing. If you guys want to watch, click the link in my bio or search for Seeker Stories on Google. ✈️ When I started #wordsfromthewindowseat almost a year ago, I never in my life could have imagined it would turn into what it has become today. I am overwhelmed. My little baby is growing and so many cool things are on the way. I couldn't do it without y'all's support and kind words. And I truly mean that. Not a single thing goes unheard or unnoticed. Go check out the video and let me know what you think!
