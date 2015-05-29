The most pet-friendly airlines, hotels, and destinations

Traveling this summer?

No need to kennel your dog or call a neighbor to feed your cat. Traveling with pets is easy, as long as you pick the right airline, destination, and hotel—and take a few simple steps to prepare.

1. Before you travel

--When you’re embarking on a long drive, feed a pet around four hours before the journey. Never feed them while you’re traveling, as the motion might cause an unfortunate accident if your dog or cat feels queasy.

--Some states can demand require proof of rabies vaccination at certain interstate crossings, so keep a duplicate in the glove compartment.

--When it comes to flying, buy a case as tall as your pet’s shoulders. A pet will be comfortable, as long as they can turn around, and space is very limited. Label it with a luggage tag and your contact details for emergencies.

2. Pet-friendly hotels

Boutique hotel firm Kimpton made pet-friendly travel central to its business from the outset—any pet, whether bird, cat, dog or something more exotic is accommodated, gratis, as long as it fits through the hotel room door. Many of its hotels even have official Directors of Pet Relations. These pro pooches truly understand that it’s a dog’s life—and have road tested the plush pet beds, water bowls and mats personally.

Hotel Monaco Alexandria in Washington D.C. is also a pet-focused property, with rooms starting from just $149. Director of pet relations, Charlie, a perky bichon frisé, is the host of a weekly doggy Happy Hour. Every Tuesday, guests and neighbors meet in the courtyard for treats (both for dogs and their owners).

3. Pet-friendly destinations

--Just four hours drive north of New York City, the Finger Lakes are one of the state’s hidden gems: The countryside is as charming and prettified as the Hamptons, but without the crowds (or the cost). The namesake lakes offer swimming, kayaking, and sailing respites on sweltering summer days. Americana Vineyards on Cayuga Lake, whose owners are strong animal activists, is a pet-friendly winery: each year, it hosts Woofstock, an event that benefits for a local shelter.

--Dog lovers flock to San Diego every summer for the annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon. This year, the event takes place on September 13, in Del Mar at Dog Beach (where else?). The largest dog surfing competition in the country, it features more than 80 dogs trying to hang ten on all fours. They’re marked on surfing skills, ability to stay on the board, and all-round sense of fun. There’s even a Bikini Babe Canine Costume Contest.

Learn more about the best ways and places to travel with a furry friend.

