10 memorable Mother’s Day brunches

Move over, Champagne and fluffy omelets: Some Mother’s Day brunches are ditching tradition for eclectic offerings. Today’s moms want a table with an ocean view, or a buffet inspired by the regions of France, or a live musical performance across the room, or a chic tea in America’s wealthiest zip code (hello, 90210).

From Mediterranean to Mexican, from farm-to-table to fancy, here are some options from coast to coast (and Hawaii, too).

1. Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

With the ocean as a backdrop to this 16-acre waterfront resort, pre- and post-brunch plans suddenly swing into action. After you’ve noshed in the Ocean Ballroom (with an ocean view, of course) — catered by Riva, with a-la-carte options like South Florida huevos rancheros to Florida wildberry oatmeal pancakes, plus two buffet options and bottomless mimosas — put the whole family on jet-skis or kayaks. All water-sport rentals come with a reserved beach chair and umbrella on the shore.

2. Inn and Spa at Loretto

Santa Fe, N.M.

Tap into mom’s spiritual side with this iconic Santa Fe experience. On top of all the edible frills — flutes of Champagne matched with a massive brunch buffet featuring New Mexican accents like sweet chili grilled chicken) — the Yepa Family of the Jemez Pueblo will bless her. The event takes place in the inn’s Zuni ballroom and outdoor garden, enabling good flow throughout the day for a large group. To work off the brunch, peek into art galleries along Canyon Road.

3. Kachina Southwestern Grill

Westminster, Colo.

Eclectic Mexican fare has found a home in this Denver suburb, and Mother’s Day is no exception. Touting a Wild West theme, the brunch menu takes lots of detours with the palate, culminating in dishes like chocolate-chili beignets and achitoe grilled chicken breast with cherry-chocolate mole and tequila cherries. The meal kicks off with refreshing glasses of hibiscus or cantaloupe/thyme aguas fresca and ends on a sweet note: mini chocolate cola cake with pepita crunch, honey-lavender caviar caramel sauce.

4. Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort & Spa

Honolulu, Hawaii

Park mom on the Veranda, just a few steps away from the oceanfront, for the lavish Mother’s Day brunch and sample Hawaiian specialties like ahi and tako poke, or dim sum such as steamed ha gow, plus farm-fresh choices like Big Island tomatoes at the made-to-order omelet station. A charcuterie and cheese spread, along with brunch staples such as blueberry-orange granola pancakes, rounds out the meal. There’s even a roasted suckling pig with bao buns and plum sauce at the carving station and a dessert table flaunting Hawaiian flair (haupia-pie tiramisu, anyone?)

5. Basin Harbor Club & Resort

Vergennes, Vt.

Views of Lake Champlain and the Adirondacks make this five-star farm-to-table spread even better. The brunch buffet — folding in breakfast and lunch choices that rely upon ingredients from a dozen local farms — is served in the resort’s main dining room, where jazz musician Jenni Johnson performs for diners. Restless kids enjoy tot-friendly activities led by The Big Blue Trunk. Post-brunch, take the whole family out for retro lawn games on the 700-acre resort’s lawn.

6. Montage Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, Calif.

Listen to live jazz as you enjoy the special Mother’s Day Tea at the posh Parq Bar. Artisan teas are poured into hand-painted porcelain china, and small bites — and desserts like orange-creamsicle profiteroles and pina-colada shortbread — are prepared with love by the kitchen’s pastry and culinary staff. After tea, coax mom into Spa Montage Beverly Hills to take advantage of the hotel’s “In Gratitude” 150-minute treatment (rose-petal facial, manicure and pedicure).

7. Milwaukee Art Museum

Milwaukee, Wis.

Tucked into the museum’s Quadracci Pavilion, designed by world-renowned architect Santiago Calatrava, Lake Michigan’s pretty blue waters are on the other side of the glass. All moms get a mimosa on the house, and the food spread includes delicacies like a cheeseboard (this is Wisconsin, after all), a carving station, fresh fruit and crudités, a made-to-order omelet station and plenty of traditional egg and meat dishes. Tea sandwiches are incorporated, too, for an artsy touch.

8. Le Village Buffet, Paris Las Vegas

Las Vegas

The memory of what you eat in Vegas doesn’t have to stay in Vegas. Food stations and made-to-order dishes at the hotel’s Le Village Buffet celebrate France’s five provinces, all the way down to the dessert table, which features macaroons and vanilla-bean crème brulee. Even kids can find something to love here, like truffle macaroni-and-cheese and savory crepes inspired by Brittany, ensuring everybody leaves happy.

9. Adalya

New York City

If mom is always hot to visit the newest eatery in town, take her to the year-old Adalya in Gramercy Park. If it’s nice out, sit on the patio, where she’ll be greeted with either Champagne or sangria on the house (or the “Mediterranean Momma” cocktail), followed by a Mediterranean menu with eclectic picks. The new brunch menu features Turkish Breakfast for Two (hardboiled eggs, olives, Jerusalem salad, olive oils, marmalades and manchego and feta cheeses). Or opt for apple cinnamon pancakes.

10. American Q/B Resort & Spa

Orlando, Fla.

It doesn’t get any more rustic than grabbing your food off the bed of a vintage truck. That’s the deal at this boutique hotel, which opened last fall. All moms get a free glass of sparkling cider with an edible rose. During brunch, enter mom in a drawing to win a two-night stay, a couples massage or dinner at American Q. Post-brunch there is the option to relax at B Indulged AVEDA, the hotel’s spa, which boasts a zero-entry pool and treatments like a stress-fix mani and pedi that weaves in calming lavender and clary-sage aromas.