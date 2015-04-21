TripAdvisor names the world's best islands

Looking to escape to an island paradise this spring?

Travel review website TripAdvisor rounded up the world's best islands, as voted for by its island-hopping users.

Topping the list this year is Providenciales in Turks and Caicos, edging out Maui in Hawaii –the only U.S. destination-- and Roatan in Honduras. Providenciales came second in last year's awards, beat by Ambergris Caye in Belize, which didn’t made the cut this year.

Have a look at the top 10 world winners below.

1. Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

2. Maui, Hawaii

3. Roatan, Honduras

4. Santorini, Greece

5. Ko Tao, Thailand

6. Madeira, Portugal

7. Bali, Indonesia

8. Mauritius, Africa

9. Bora Bora, French Polynesia

10. Fernando de Noronha, Brazil