The best adults-only all-inclusive resorts

Here's what you loved about upscale, adults-only all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico, all highly rated on our most recent Readers' Choice Awards. They take the challenge out of planning a vacation; not only are they easy to book online—often including discounted air fares—but they take pampering to a new level.

1. Excellence Playa Mujeres, Mexico

Just 30 minutes north of Cancún proper, this pristine, peaceful resort features seven swimming pools and access to an oceanfront Greg Norman–designed golf course. Opt for a suite with its own spacious rooftop terrace and private heated HydroSpa pool; guests who are part of the Excellence Club are spoiled with extras like daily fresh flowers and aqua wellness treatments at the Miilé Spa.

2. Couples Swept Away, Negril, Jamaica

The scenery dazzles along this stretch of Jamaica’s Seven Mile Beach. Your 24-hour all-inclusive perks will feel endlessly fresh, with six open-air restaurants, eight cocktail bars, and a daunting list of onsite activities and excursions. But it’s the accommodations—think exquisitely white, clean décor and private verandas overlooking tropical gardens—that has couples begging to extend their stay.

3. Couples Sans Souci Resort, Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Rooms and suites are ultra-luxe and secluded, so you’ll feel pampered whether you're just sleeping in or enjoying a couples massage in a private cliffside cabana overlooking the water. We also suggest a soak in the resort’s natural mineral pool or a glass-bottom boat tour of Jamaica’s coral reefs (one of many free excursions available to guests).

4. Couples Tower Isle, Ocho Rios, Jamaica

What sets this Couples property apart from the brand’s other romance-ready spots is its own exclusive private island, where you can enjoy banana leaf–steamed snapper with views of the Caribbean, and where sunbathing au naturel is not just permitted, but preferred. Bright and cheerful island décor adorns the rooms and suites, half of which have water vistas and half of which overlook tropical gardens

5. Excellence Riviera Cancun, Puerto Morelos, Mexico

The perfect combination of location (close to Cancún's nightlife, the shops of Playa del Carmen, and sightseeing in Riviera Maya) and luxury, this Mediterranean-style all-suite enclave has long been a favorite of honeymooners. Lodgings feature king beds, personal Jacuzzis, and marble bathrooms, as well as special touches like private hammocks and customized mini-bars.

