Best island beaches for partying

These are the world's best beaches to eat, drink and play, as chosen by Condé Nast Traveler readers.

1. Baie de Saint-Jean, St. Barts

Baie de St-Jean feels like the Caribbean version of the French Riviera: pristine sand, aquamarine waters, glam boutiques, gourmet restaurants and swanky hotels likeEden Rock. When you’re not sunbathing next to Cameron Diaz or Leonardo DiCaprio, head over to the iconic Maya’s to Go for a waterfront meal or tipple.

2. White Beach, Boracay, Philippines

Despite its sand—as fine and as white as powder—and its blue waters, Boracay remains a vastly overlooked island destination in Asia. Those in the know, however, flock to the island in droves for relaxation and merrymaking in equal parts. White Beach, its busiest swath of sand, is perfect for both sunbathing and dining: Most restaurants will set up tables right on the beach, so you can dine with sand in your toes and watch the sun set, fruity cocktail in hand. Restaurant Sirena, at Shangri-La Boracay, is excellent.

3. Haad Rin Nok Beach, Ko Pha Ngan, Thailand

Haad Rin Nok Beach is only about half a mile long, but on Full Moon Party nights, more than 12 powerful sound systems crank out tunes for up to 30,000 partygoers. Beyond the Full Moon parties, there's an interesting mix of nightlife and beautiful scenery: the beach is a perfect cove flanked by smooth volcanic peninsulas. In the town of Haad Rin itself, you’ll find every cuisine imaginable and the highest concentration of bars on the island.

4. Cala Jondal Beach, Ibiza, Spain

Of the 80 beaches in Ibiza, Cala Jondal is one of the most laid-back—but that doesn’t mean it’s any less of a good time. Thanks to its tucked-away nature (Jondal is set in a secluded bay), it’s frequented by the beautiful crowd, who spend the day sun worshipping and the evenings dancing at The Blue Marlin. Tropicana Beach Club is a must for sangria and seafood, just steps from the ocean.

5. Chaweng Beach, Koh Samui, Thailand

At nearly five miles long, gorgeous Chaweng Beach is the largest of Koh Samui’s beaches. It’s lined with coconut trees and boasts silvery sand, turquoise waters, and even a natural reef. Added bonus: Its northern end is party central. Though Chaweng Beach Road has plenty to offer in the way of food and beverage, try dining on the beach itself—after sunset, many restaurants set up tables and serve fresh seafood at competitive prices. For nightlife, check out Green Mango, one of Koh Samui’s oldest and most famous clubs.

