Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on deck: What to expect

Samsung will unveil its eagerly-anticipated Galaxy Note 8, the successor to its ill-fated Note 7 device, at a glitzy event in New York Wednesday.

Last year the South Korean tech giant’s launch of the Note 7 smartphone quickly degenerated into a PR nightmare of epic proportions. Forced to end production of the troubled phone following users' reports that the phones were catching fire or exploding, Samsung has been working hard to rebuild its smartphone brand.

Earlier this year the company unveiled its Galaxy S8 and S8+ phones, and now the spotlight shifts to the Note 8.

With a rumored 6.3-inch display, the Note 8 is expected to have a slightly larger screen than the 6.2-inch S8+.

Purported leaks of the Note 8 design have shown dual cameras on the rear of the device, which would make the Note 8 the first Samsung phone with a dual-lens camera. Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus already offers a dual-lens camera – one of the cameras is wide-angle, and the other telephoto, enabling two times optical zoom. The Note 8's dual camera is rumored to offer three times optical zoom.

Other rumored features include a back-mounted fingerprint sensor, virtual home button, and a curved screen, similar to the S8 and S8+. Unlike the S8 and S8+, however, the new device could offer up to 256 GB of built-in storage, according to reports, putting it on par with the iPhone.

Note 8 pricing is rumored to be around $900.

Safety, after the Note 7 disaster, will also likely feature prominently during Wednesday’s launch event.

The Note 8, of course, will face stiff competition from Apple’s hotly anticipated iPhone 8, which is expected to launch next month. “Obviously Apple is coming out with its flagship 10-year phone in the same timeframe and Samsung has to keep up the pace,” Roger Kay, president of Endpoint Technologies Associates, told Fox News. “Samsung has an opportunity to have one of the best, if not the best, phones on the market before Apple makes its statement.”

Samsung’s Unpacked event kicks off at 11 a.m. EDT.

