The best new iPhone 8 feature hasn't even leaked yet

The iPhone 8 is expected to offer fans a few innovations that have never been seen on an iPhone before. The list of rumored features includes an almost bezel-less OLED screen, home button functionality backed into the screen including the Touch ID sensor, wireless charging, a 3D front-facing camera complete with facial recognition support, and a new A-series processor that's faster than anything out there. Various design leaks have also provided more indirect evidence supporting these rumored features. But the one feature that should end up being the best new thing about the iPhone 8 hasn't even leaked yet.

It's already June, which means come next Monday Apple will unveil a variety of new products during its WWDC 2017 keynote. And it's not just software novelties, rumors say, as Apple is going to unveil quite a few new products during the event, including a new iPad, MacBook refreshes, and possibly a Siri speaker.

iOS and macOS will be the stars of the show, however. Which brings me to the iPhone 8's best new feature: iOS 11.

Without iOS powering the iPhone, all we have is a piece of hardware that looks like every other smartphone out there. But iOS is really the one thing that keeps fans loyal to the iPhone. Sure, the hardware is amazing, but iOS is really what makes me want to stay inside Apple's ecosystem. And I suspect that's the case for many other iPhone users.

Unlike in previous years, Apple somehow managed to prevent major iOS leaks. We're just days away from WWDC 2017 and there have not been any major scoops about the operating system. We have no idea what's coming, and I suspect that Apple will do its very best to keep some of iOS 11's gems a secret during the keynote and even after the first iOS 11 betas are released, as they would practically confirm details about the iPhone 8's features and final design.

Rumors say the iPhone 8 will support wireless charging as well as AR and VR. These features could be confirmed by iOS 11 leaks months before the iPhone 8 actually ships. Even the new Touch ID fingerprint sensor's functionality could be explained by an iOS 11 leak.

Reports have also indicated that Apple is taking secrecy to a whole new level, and it looks like it's working well so far. While Apple can't control leaks from component makers and manufacturing partners, it sure seems like it was able to contain any software leaks, which could only originate from Cupertino.