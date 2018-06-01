LeBron James storms out after questions about JR Smith blunder

LeBron James, clearly frustrated with the Cleveland Cavaliers' 124-114 overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, abruptly ended his time with the media over questions about teammate J.R. Smith.

Following Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., ESPN reporter Mark Schwarz tried to get James to talk more about Smith’s blunder at the end of the game's fourth quarter -- when Smith, with the score tied, dribbled the ball after a rebound instead of trying to put a shot up and potentially give Cleveland the lead.

James gave the reporter a few non-answers, but quickly grew tired of hearing the same type of questions. So he walked out of the press conference, telling the media “be better tomorrow.”

The Cavs star scored 51 points, grabbed eight rebounds and recorded eight assists in the loss. He’s the first player to score 50 points in a Finals game and lose, according to ESPN Stats & Info. James also tied Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan for the most 30-point games in playoff history, according to the stat account.

The Cavaliers and Warriors will do battle in Game 2 on Sunday night.