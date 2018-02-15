US figure skating duo dedicates routine to Florida high school shooting victims

A U.S. Olympic figure skating pair dedicated their routine Wednesday to the victims of the Florida high school shooting.

Alexa Scimeca-Knierim, who skated with Chris Knierim, said in an interview after their performance that the night was more than just about them, according to Time.

“We wanted to skate for the 17 children that died in the Florida shooting. And today was much more than about us,” she said.

Scimeca-Knierim also said in a tweet that the victims were on her mind.

“May the hearts of those who are mourning the loss of victims in the shooting today be lifted up. You are on my mind and on my heart. God bless you all,” she said.

At least 17 people were killed when Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, police said. Cruz was taken into custody.

The shooting was the 25th deadly shooting at a U.S. elementary, middle or high school since — and including — Columbine in 1999.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.