Eagles' Chris Long, an ex-Pat, goes from one Super Bowl winner to another

Switching teams has paid off for Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long.

The Eagles won their first Super Bowl by outscoring quarterback Tom Brady and Long's previous team, the New England Patriots, 41-33 on Sunday night.

That means Long will be getting another Super Bowl ring with the Eagles, after getting one with the Patriots last year.

In October, Long committed to donating his 2017 season salary to increase educational opportunities. Fox News previously reported that Long signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Eagles, including a $500,000 signing bonus and $1.5 million guaranteed. His base salary in 2017 is $1 million.

1 week A post shared by Chris Long 🆑⚡️ (@laflamablanca95) on Jan 27, 2018 at 6:55pm PST

The son of NFL Hall of Famer Howie Long credited football with helping him see beyond his gaze, widening his perspective on the larger world.

In the locker room and on the field, with men from all regions of America, he learned what collaboration is with others of different identities and ideologies, Fox News previously reported.

“I wish everybody would have a chance to be on a team,” Long said last year. “I really do believe, it might be cliché, but we come from a lot of different walks of life and backgrounds and I’ve played with a lot of guys I probably would have never met in other walks of life.

"We sit here in a bubble in a really positive way. I wish the rest of the world could be on a team," he continued. " ... (W)e get to really be exposed to each other’s different cultures, different ways of life and the way we look at different things. And I think that’s the really cool thing about being on a team.”

Winning two Super Bowls is kind of cool, too.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.