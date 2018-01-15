Ken Hitchcock on Stars overtime win over the Bruins

BOSTON (AP) -- Former Boston first-round draft pick Tyler Seguin scored on a delayed penalty in overtime to lead the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 victory over the Bruins on Monday.

Boston rallied from a 2-0 deficit to send the game into overtime and earn a point for the 13th consecutive game. But with about three minutes left in the 3-on-3 overtime, the referee signaled for a penalty.

The Stars pulled goalie Kari Lehtonen for an extra skater and spent the next minute holding the puck, knowing they could maintain a 4-on-3 advantage the rest of the way. With 2:01 left, Seguin skated across the middle and beat Anton Khudobin with the game-winner.

Stephen Johns and Alexander Radulov also scored for Dallas, and Lehtonen stopped 30 shots.

Zdeno Chara and Ryan Spooner scored for Boston. Khudobin made 28 saves.

The Stars took the lead about four minutes into the second period when Johns scored from the left circle to finish off a four-man rush. They made it 2-0 when Jamie Benn won a faceoff and put a shot off Khudobin's left pad. It bounced right to Radulov in the slot, who flipped it over to his backhand and put it in the net.

But Chara's slapshot made it 2-1 with under 3 1/2 minutes left in the second. And Spooner tied it midway through the third when his slapshot got through Lehtonen and trickled toward the net; Boston's Charlie McAvoy and Dallas' Esa Lindell fought to get to the rolling puck, but it crossed the line before McAvoy's stick gave it some help.

NOTES: Bruins F Patrice Bergeron took a puck off the skate in the second period and was in obvious pain but remained in the game to take the ensuing faceoff. … Willie O'Ree, the Bruins forward who broke the NHL's color barrier in 1958, was at the game. … The Stars are 8-4-3 (UPDATE) versus Eastern Conference opponents this season. … Dallas D Marc Methot (knee) missed his third straight game. … Seguin was drafted No. 2 overall by the Bruins in 2010 and played his first three NHL seasons with Boston before being traded to Dallas.

UP NEXT

Dallas: Visits Detroit on Tuesday.

Boston: Hosts rival Montreal on Wednesday.